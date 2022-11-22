ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday (Nov. 17th) Mississippi native Robert Morrison, age 70, was found guilty by a unanimous 6-person jury of aggravated assault with a firearm.

In the summer of 2020 Morrison and the victim, age 55, were participating in a game of pickleball in Lacombe, Louisiana where they entered into a verbal altercation that led Morrison to pull out a firearm. According to the victim, Morris said, “Stay right here, I’ve got something for you,” and then went into his truck and pulled out a handgun.

According to detectives, Morrison cocked his gun and pointed it at the victim’s head, stating that it was loaded. As the victim tried to leave, Morrison reportedly said “You ain’t goin’ nowhere” before he sat the gun down on the pickleball table, taunting the victim by instructing him to pick up the firearm so he could beat him with it.

Morrison was later arrested at the Henry J. Calamari Memorial Tennis Center in Slidell. Detectives stated that at the time of his arrest, Morrison admitted that he’d “had enough” from the victim. The gun at the time of the incident was found in his tennis bag.

At trial, several eyewitnesses corroborated the chain of events and testified that Morrison and the victim had been in verbal disagreements over the sport before.

Morrison testified on his own behalf, telling the court that he was told by the victim to leave the pickleball game, and that he was merely “defending his life, liberty, and freedom.”

His sentencing is set for January 31st, 2023. Assistant District Attorneys Iain Dover and Christina Fisher will prosecute his case. Morrison faces up to 10 years in prison.

