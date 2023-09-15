NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the Lower Ninth Ward area of New Orleans on Friday, Sept. 15.

Officials with the NOPD said the homicide was reported around 12:43 p.m. It was confirmed at 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Charbonnet Street near Florida Avenue.

Reports indicate that a passerby found the man dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

No other details were released. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

