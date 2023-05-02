METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A man died and a woman was wounded after detectives say shots were fired at a Jefferson Parish home on Monday.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says around 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lausat Street. That’s where they found two people who had been shot.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says a man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no word yet on his identity.

The second victim, a woman, was found outside the vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, however, detectives believe she was inside the car when she was shot. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation by the JPSO. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 504-354-5300.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

