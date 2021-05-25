Man found dead in Terrytown parking lot, JPSO suspects foul play

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is working a homicide in the 1600 block of Carol Sue in Terrytown, La.

Around 6:05 p.m., JPSO received calls regarding multiple gun shots in the area coming from an apartment complex near the corner of Carol Sue and Wright Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unidentified black male lying in the parking lot unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide division at 504-364-5300.