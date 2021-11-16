Man found dead in New Orleans apartment with multiple stab wounds, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the NOPD began investigating a stabbing in New Orleans East that left one man dead.

Around 8:30 a.m., police responded to an apartment in the 4400 block of Gawain Drive after being tipped off about a found body.

When they arrived, officers discovered a man had been stabbed multiple times. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene, ruling the case a homicide.

NOPD has not yet determined a suspect or motive in this incident.

The New Orleans Coroner is expected to release the victim’s name once an autopsy has been completed and the victim’s family is notified.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Tanisha Sykes-Smith at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.