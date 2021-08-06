Man found dead in middle of Hammond roadway

HAMMOND, La. — On Thursday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting that occurred in Hammond.

Police received a report of gunshots heard, along with an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was identified as 44-year-old Telra Johnson of Hammond. He was transferred to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

TPSO authorities have identified multiple suspects potentially connected to the incident, however, detectives are still searching for additional information.

Anyone with any information related to the shooting should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers. Tippers may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Phone: (985) 345-6150

CrimeStoppers of Tangipahoa Phone: (800) 554-5245

