HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Springfield man died by gunfire in Hammond early Sunday morning.
Hammond Police said officers found a man lying dead in a ditch at 801 Nashville Avenue. The 23-year-old was identified as Tykerstien Lusk. Police said he was shot in the chest.
According to police, the investigation led to 19-year-old Malik Andrews. Andrews, a Hammond resident, is wanted for one count of first degree homicide and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.
Police asked anyone with information on the homicide or Andrews’ whereabouts to call Detective Ronney Domiano with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5739 or email him at Domiano_RJ@hammond.org.
