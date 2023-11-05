NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a man in a Central City neighborhood on Sunday, Nov. 5.

According to the NOPD, police responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of First Street around 4:05 a.m.

He died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, and police did not release a possible suspect or motive.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111.

