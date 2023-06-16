NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A mother is looking for support following a hit-and-run that severely injured her son.

Javonee Paul’s 27-year-old son, Jaquain, was riding his motorcycle at the corner of Wisner and Friederichs in New Orleans when he was hit by a gray pickup.

The driver took-off without helping.

His mom says Jaquain Paul’s injuries include a broken hip and wrist. He also suffered bleeding in his brain led to a stroke.

He’s going to need multiple surgeries.

The family has a GoFundMe account to help cover the bills.

