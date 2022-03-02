NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating an early-morning traffic fatality on I-10 West on Wednesday, March 2.

NOPD reports around 3:45 a.m., a man was walking along the interstate approaching the Carrollton Avenue exit.

Police say the man was struck by a pick-up truck and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene as police investigated the incident.

A portion of I-10 West was closed at the Claiborne flyover and Canal Street but has since been reopened.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.