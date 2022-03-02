NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating an early-morning traffic fatality on I-10 West on Wednesday, March 2.

NOPD reports around 3:45 a.m., a man was walking along the interstate approaching the Carrollton Avenue exit.

Police say the man was struck by a pick-up truck and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene as police investigated the incident.

A portion of I-10 West was closed at the Claiborne flyover and Canal Street but has since been reopened.