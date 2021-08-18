Man fatally shot on Clouet Street Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 2100 block of Clouet Street.

The shooting left a man dead inside a vehicle.

According to police, around 11:22 p.m., Fifth District officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Clouet Street to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man inside of a vehicle.

The victim had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

There is no additional information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.