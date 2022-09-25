Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

RACELAND, La. (WGNO)— A homicide investigation is underway in Lafourche Parish after detectives say a man was shot dead late Saturday night. According to the LPSO, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport.

Sheriff Craig Webre reports that around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired near the 700 block of St. Louis Street. When detectives arrived, they found a man, later identified as Stewart, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies continue to gather information surrounding the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online by clicking here.

