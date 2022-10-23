Cadaver dogs indicated a “slight” possibility of human remains in the vehicle, according to police. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was pronounced dead at a New Orleans hospital after police say he was shot at a Pines Village apartment complex Sunday (Oct. 23) afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. The name of the apartment complex was not disclosed.

Detectives say the man arrived at the hospital by a private car around 4:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive in the investigation of the man’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. James Fyfe at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

