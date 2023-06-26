Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The man accused of shooting his brother in Chalmette has been charged with second-degree murder after the victim died in a hospital.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Paris Road on Saturday, June 24.

Deputies arrived to find a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Pohlmann said another man at the scene, later identified as Kenneth Weiskopf, said he was the shooter and the victim was his brother.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators determined the brothers had gotten into an argument when Kenneth allegedly shot his brother.

Pohlmann said Kenneth is now facing a second-degree murder charge after his brother died in a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime can call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504)-271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts