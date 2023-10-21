Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested, and guns, ammunition and drugs were recovered following a domestic disturbance in St. Tammany Parish.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 4100 block of Sharp Road near Mandeville around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

According to deputies, 32-year-old Roy Gogue forced himself into his estranged spouse’s home, took her father’s ashes and fought another person inside the home.

They said Gogue allegedly pointed a gun at the other person before leaving the home.

Deputies said the woman had a protective order in place against Gogue.

STPSO officials said deputies obtained warrants for Gogue’s arrest on charges of felony violation of a protective order, felony aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, felony theft and threatening/harassing phone calls.

On Saturday, deputies said Gogue’s car was seen traveling near Browns Village Road near Slidell around 7:00 a.m.

Deputies stopped Gogue and arrested him.

Following the stop, deputies obtained a warrant to search Gogue’s car. During the search, deputies reportedly recovered multiple drugs, six illegally possessed firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

Gogue faces the following charges:

A charge of possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Dangerous Substances (fentanyl)

A charge of possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Dangerous Substances (methamphetamine)

Three counts of possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Dangerous Substances (oxycodone)

A charge of possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Dangerous Substances (methadone)

Two counts of possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Dangerous Substance (diazepam, carisoprodol)

Two counts of possession of Schedule 5 Controlled Dangerous Substance (promethazine, gabapentin)

Two counts of possession of a legend drug (trazadone, loratadine)

A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

A charge of violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law – Drug Free Zone

Six counts of possession of firearm in the presence of a CDS

Six counts of violation of a protective order (firearms)

A charge of resisting an officer

A charge of driving under suspension

