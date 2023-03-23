LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Thibodaux man faces life in prison after a 2019 drive-by-shooting.

On Thursday (March 23rd), a Lafourche Parish jury found 33-year-old Brandon Goudy guilty as charged with the murder of Tedrick Johnson back in September.

Johnson was standing in the yard of his family’s home when detectives say Goudy opened fire on the victim, killing him. Goudy reportedly has a long history of incidents with a member of the victim’s family, relating to a woman he was previously involved with.

During the trial, Gourdy claimed self-defense in the case, claiming that people in the home shot at him first. However, detectives say they did not find any shell casings in the area that indicated Gourdy had been shot at.

“Law enforcement recovered the murder weapon wrapped in a plastic bag, stuffed in a brownie box, hidden on top of upper cabinets,” Assistant District Attorney Shaun George said in a statement on Thursday. “Instead of driving half a mile to the Thibodaux Police Department to report his self-defense claim, he hid the murder weapon.”

“This was justice for a grieving family, and I applaud them for their courage to see this through

to the end,” George added.

Gourdy’s sentencing date is set for May 10.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.