CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after his pit bulls allegedly attacked a lineman who was working at a nearby home in Carroll County.

The attack happened just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III was leaving a call at Michael Mabry’s home when his vehicle got stuck in the driveway. Deputies said as Rawles was walking back to the home, five pit bulls came from a nearby home and “viciously” attacked him.

Investigators said Mabry came outside and fired a weapon into the air to scare off the dogs. During the incident, one of the dogs was killed.

Rawles was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He underwent several hours of surgery, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The owner of the dogs, 44-year-old David Nicholas Smith, put the four remaining dogs down himself.

On Saturday, December 17, Smith was arrested by Carroll County deputies. He faces five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the county pit bull ordinance in connection to the attack.

He was booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. He posted a $5,000 and was released.