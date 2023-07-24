Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man is facing a charge of second-degree murder following an investigation into the death of a woman whose remains were found near Slidell in June.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said they obtained a warrant for the arrest of 59-year-old Vernon Kenneth Lee in connection with the death of Billie Ann Blakely on Monday, July 24.

Blakely was reported missing on June 26.

On June 28, STPSO detectives found human remains in a wooded area near the intersection of Tyler Drive and Kisatchie Drive while conducting a search for Blakely.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office later identified the remains as that of Blakely on June 30.

STPSO officials said an investigation into Blakely’s death led detectives to travel to North Carolina, Alabama and New Orleans to gather information. They said the information they obtained led them to believe Lee is responsible for her death.

Lee’s legal address is reportedly based in North Carolina, and STPSO officials said he was known to stay in the Slidell area with Blakely.

They said he is currently incarcerated in the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on domestic violence charges unrelated to this case.

