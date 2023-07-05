Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder following a shooting in the St. Bernard community that left a teen injured on Tuesday, July 4.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 6:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of Torres Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a 14-year-old girl with a graze wound to the head.

She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, 34-year-old Justin Pritchard allegedly barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out or speak with deputies for almost four hours.

Officials said the SBSO SWAT team engaged in a standoff with Pritchard before taking him into custody after he attempted to escape through a window.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau said they seized two rifles, two shotguns from Pritchard’s home and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson gun he had on is person upon leaving his home.

(Courtesy: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Pritchard faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, hate crimes, carrying a firearm near a firearm-free school zone and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504)-271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504)-271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504)-822-1111.

