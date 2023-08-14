Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested following a fight and stabbing at Northshore Beach near Slidell on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 7:00 p.m. to Northshore Beach off Carr Drive.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. According to the deputies, the stabbing happened after two men got into a verbal fight at the beach.

Details about the victim’s condition weren’t released.

STPSO officials said Joshua Delaughter, 29, of Pearl River, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

