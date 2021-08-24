Man driving with suspended license arrested for resisting an officer near Belle Rose

BELLE ROSE, La (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested 36-year-old Travis Shepard on felony charges after a traffic stop near Belle Rose.

A deputy observed Shepard commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of his vehicle. After making contact with Shepard and questioning him, the deputy learned that his license was under suspension and that there was a fugitive warrant for Shepard.

After confirming the identity, the deputy attempted to arrest Shepard and he physically resisted the deputy.

Shepard was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Self-Mutilation by a Prisoner

Public Intimidation

4 counts of Simple Assault

2 counts of Resisting an Officer

Driving under suspension

No passing zones

Shepard remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.