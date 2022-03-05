NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide that occurred in the 8800 block of Bunker Hill Road on Friday night.

According to the initial police report, Seventh District officers responded to the scene at 8:22 p.m. and upon arrival found a man fatally wounded from multiple gunshots.

The victim died at the scene.

Related to the incident, a female victim reportedly arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was reported in stable condition at the time of the report.

Anyone with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.