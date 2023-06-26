NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man died in a hospital following a shooting in the Central City area on Sunday, June 25.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting was reported around 9:02 p.m.

Initially, the shooting was reported to have happened in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue. New Orleans police later clarified that it happened in the 2700 block of Dryades Street.

NOPD officials said a man had been shot multiple times. He later died in a hospital.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

