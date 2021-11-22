Man dies from officer-involved shooting in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of an armed pedestrian at the intersection of Airline Highway near Causeway Boulevard on Sunday.

According to an LSP report, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. when law enforcement agencies were assisting with traffic control at Airline and Severn Avenue due to traffic signal repair underway.

During the operation, concerned motorists alerted state police of a man carrying both a firearm and a knife along the roadway. When officers attempted to make contact, the man fled on foot and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, law enforcement personnel gave repeated verbal commands to drop the weapons and discharged a taser which proved ineffective. As the subject continued to ignore verbal commands, he turned to face officers and pointed the firearm in their direction.

A Trooper and two East Jefferson Levee District Officers discharged their service weapons, striking the subject. The subject died on the scene.

No Troopers or officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to LSP Bureau of Investigations at (504) 310-7062.