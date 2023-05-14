NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in an New Orleans East Sunday (May 14th).

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Marque Drive around 7:30 p.m. At the scene officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Through further investigation the NOPD identified 28-year-old Kevin Jackson as a suspect in the murder. Jackson has since been arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

