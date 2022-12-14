NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the Seventh Ward on Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting near the I-10 West exit ramp at Saint Bernard Avenue. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by police.

Details on a suspect and motive were also unavailable.

The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.