NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was shot on Gentilly Boulevard and later died on Friday, Nov. 10.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

A man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The NOPD didn’t release further details.

