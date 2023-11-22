NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man died after being shot in the Mid-City area on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Norman C. Francis Parkway.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died.

The NOPD didn’t release further details.

Anyone with information about the crime can call NOPD Homicide Section investigators at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

