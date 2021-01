ALGIERS, La. – A man is dead and an infant girl is in the hospital after a shooting on the West Bank.

NOPD says the shooting happened around 1:43 this afternoon in Algiers at the intersection of Kabel and General De Gaulle.

A man was found dead in a vehicle on scene. A woman and a baby went to the hospital.

Investigators say the baby girl was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.