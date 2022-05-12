ALABAMA (WRBL) — A man has died following a crash near Alexander City. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened on April 30, 2022, but the crash location was not discovered until May 11, 2022.

ALEA officials said Tilon D. Debardelabon, 30, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on April 30, along U.S. 280 east near the 63.6 mile marker, approximately three miles east of Alexander City, in Coosa County.

Officials said the 2000 Ford Ranger Debardelabon was driving veered off the roadway, traveled down an embankment and hit a tree, causing the truck to overturn.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.