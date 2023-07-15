CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left a man dead in Chalmette on Saturday, July 15.

SBSO Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Magistrate Street, behind the Val Riess Sports Complex.

Pohlmann said there was a basketball tournament happening inside the complex at the time of the shooting, but investigators believe it was unrelated.

Deputies said they are still searching for a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

