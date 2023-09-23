Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reports a New Orleans man is dead following a car crash in St. Tammany Parish on Saturday, Sept. 23.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. Highway 11 bridge in St. Tammany Parish around 3:00 a.m.

They said an initial investigation indicates that 34-year-old Antoine Lewis was driving a Ram 1500 northbound on the U.S. Highway 11 bridge while a Ford F-350 with a box trailer was stopped and abandoned.

The Ram then reportedly hit the back of the box trailer.

Lewis suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. LSP officials said he was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford abandoned the truck in the northbound lane before the crash and was transported off the bridge in a different car.

The driver of the Ford was later identified by LSP as Hector Garcia, 54, of Slidell.

LSP officials said Garcia was arrested on charges of negligent homicide, aggravated obstruction of a highway, vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition and operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

The investigation is ongoing.

