NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A stabbing in the New Orleans East area left a man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said around 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 they received a call of an unclassified death in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Through an investigation, NOPD officers found the man with an apparent stab wound and at 11:34 p.m., changed the incident to a homicide investigation.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

