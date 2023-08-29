NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in the West Lake Forest neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said they received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug 28, reporting a shooting in the 6800 block of Tara Lane.

When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

