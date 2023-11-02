JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish jury found Charles Ross guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend in her Metairie apartment in June of 2021.

Ross was convicted Thursday, Nov. 2, of first-degree murder and attempted obstruction of justice for leaving the scene with the murder weapon.

Prosecutors say Ross robbed a man and took his pickup truck, driving it to Nygia Lambert’s apartment around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Houma Boulevard.

There, Ross kicked down the door and shot Lambert eight times while her daughter called 911.

During the trial, Ross admitted to killing Lambert while he was on cocaine.

Ross previously served time in prison for beating another ex-girlfriend.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13.

