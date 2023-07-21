NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for answers after two overnight shootings left a man and a child dead.

The first shooting happened around 10:26 p.m. Thursday, July 20 in New Orleans East. Officers say they responded to the call of shots fired in the 6800 block of Lake Kenilworth Drive where they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died.

An hour later, at 11:13 p.m. NOPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Joseph Guillaume Place in the Marigny. Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The NOPD says both incidents are being investigated as homicides.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims’ identities after autopsies are done and their families are notified.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories