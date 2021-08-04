Man charged with DWI, other charges after pregnant woman loses baby in Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man has been charged after police said a crash he caused resulted in a pregnant woman losing her baby.

37-year-old Noe Sanchez is charged with third-degree feticide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular negligent injuring (three counts), careless operation, having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, and no driver’s license in possession.

Police said the crash happened in the 2000 block of Ambassador Caffery around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, and three people had to be transported to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

Sanchez has a bond of $137,500.