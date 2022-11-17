Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 17) in connection to the death of a man who died after being brutally beaten in New Orleans’ 7th Ward this summer.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 32-year-old Kerry Reine Jr. was taken into custody on murder charges stemming from the June 8 incident. We’re told that just around 8 p.m., officers were notified of an incident in the 1800 block of North Roman Street where a man was transported to a local hospital after sustaining severe trauma to his head and face.

Reine was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested on an aggravated battery charge, however, that was only days before the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, died of his injuries related to the incident. The case was then reclassified as a homicide investigation.

We’re told Reine was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

The case remains under investigation by the NOPD. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Homicide Detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300.

