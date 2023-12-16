Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has been charged in connection to a February shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Ryan Williams was killed in the 3600 block of Franklin Avenue on Feb. 4.

Investigators charged 25-year-old Derrick Theriot with second-degree murder on Friday, Dec. 15.

The NOPD reported that Theriot was already jailed in the Orleans Justice Center on unrelated drug and weapons charges.

