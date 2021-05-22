Man charged in Belle Chasse student’s death as fake pill overdoses continue

BELLE CHASSE, La. — The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning residents about the influx of counterfeit pain pills.

The New Orleans area has suffered several overdose deaths as of late, including that of a Belle Chasse High School student last week.

According to the DEA, these potentially deadly imitations are manufactured predominantly in Mexico to look like the real thing.

One of the most lethal knock-offs are fake oxycodone pills, which the DEA says can kill. The agency claimed more than a quarter of the these pills tested contained a deadly dose of fentanyl.

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fentanyl contained in the fake pain pills is becoming a major public safety hazard.

The PPSO has arrested 22-year-old Franklin Senfles, who allegedly sold pills that killed BCHS senior, Hailey Deickman.

Senfles is charged with Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder.