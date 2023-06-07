NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene after he crashed into a Canal Street business on Sunday, May 28.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the incident began when 27-year-old Jamel Sharp reported that his car had been stolen in the 800 block of Canal Street.

When officers arrived, he told them the person drove off eastbound on Canal Street.

Officers found the vehicle crashed into the window of a business at the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue.

NOPD officials said investigators discovered that Sharp had falsely reported his vehicle as stolen and crashed it himself.

He was charged with filing a false police report, hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

