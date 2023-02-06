Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wanted by police after surveillance video shows him reportedly stealing a package from the porch of a New Orleans home.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on January 31. The home is located in the 6100 block of Memphis Street in Lakeview.

Video released by the NOPD’s Third District shows the suspect running up to the home, taking a package from the front porch, and driving away in a white sedan. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hooded NASA sweatshirt with khaki pants.

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Have you seen the suspect or his vehicle? Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the suspect or theft to contact NOPD Third District Detective Roger Caillouet at 504-658-6030.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.