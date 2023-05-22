Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— One man is behind bars after a failed attempted robbery at a Mandeville home Monday Monday.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the Mandeville Police Department responded to the call of a man allegedly trying to force his way into a home while carrying what officers described as a large machete. Upon arrival, officers arrested the subject identified as Derrin Cavalier.

The home’s ring doorbell captured the moment the incident happened. According to Mandeville Police, Cavalier was seen pushing against the door while in reportedly possession of the machete, a large wrench, and a screwdriver.

Derrin Cavalier was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of Aggravated Attempted Burglary.

