Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of robbing a business in the Arabi area.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division deputies responded to the 7200 block of St. Claude Avenue on a call of an overnight business burglary.

Surveillance footage obtained during the investigation shows a man entering a business and leaving with several items inside of two large, black trash bags.

The man was caught on camera leaving the building and heading west on St. Claude Avenue into New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with informtaion on who the suspect could be or his location is asked to call deputies at (504)-271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504)-271-8477 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504)- 822-1111.

Watch the surveillance footage:

