NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man Sunday, for an armed carjacking, just moments after it happened in the Central Business District area.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Carondelet and Gravier streets, when police witnessed a woman holding on to the hood of a vehicle near the corner of Poydras and Carondelet.

The woman described the incident saying she was attempting to open her vehicle door when the suspect 38-year-old Austin Levalley pushed his way inside with a handgun in his waistband.

The victims said she jumped onto the hood of the vehicle and held on as Levalley drove about three blocks before detectives approached him. Levalley then ran away as officers yelled at him to stop. He was caught and arrested soon after.

No injuries were reported from the crime. Levalley was booked into the the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges including:

Armed robbery with a firearm

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting an officer

NOPD said Levalley was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle after an incident in the 400 block of Common Street on April 1.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.