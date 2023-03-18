HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A 78-year-old man is in the hospital after an RV fire began spreading in the Harvey area.

Reports show that firefighters extinguished a fire involving several trucks and an RV on Peters Rd. around 10:45 a.m.

Officers say they found a man suffering from burn wounds at the scene.

The man told officers that he was using a propane burner to heat the RV before going to bed that night. He awoke to the flames and was able to escape the RV before it spread to two other trucks.

The man is reported to be in stable condition at this time.

