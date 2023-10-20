

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a homeless man in connection with a mobile home fire near Pearl River.

According to deputies, the fire happened Thursday afternoon, October 19, in the 4800 block of Cypress Drive in the River Gardens area.

Deputies say the nobody was living in the mobile home. They also say that the suspect had lived in the home in the past but was not at the time of the fire.

Detectives identify the suspect as 26-year-old Anthony Fricke. They say he doused the mobile home with gasoline before setting it on fire.

According to a written statement announcing the investigation, Fricke was arrested later on Thursday evening after he was spotted in a parking lot on Gause Boulevard.

