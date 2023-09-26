WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 25, 2023, around 4:04 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary complaint. When deputies arrived at the scene, they spotted the suspect, 45-year-old James Allen, lying on the ground.

Allen said he had an outstanding warrant in an excited utterance. Deputies made contact with the victim, who explained that she was awakened by her barking dog, and she saw Allen on her security cameras kicking her front door in an attempt to gain access to the residence.

The victim continued by saying she grabbed her son to flee the residence when she heard the sound of a window breaking. The residence was inspected, and deputies found two different exterior and interior windows broken, as well as an exterior door porch light damaged and exterior window shutters torn down.

The arrestee was advised of his Miranda rights, which he stated he understood. Allen allegedly told deputies that he was trying to save the world and that he was under the influence of a CDS called tianeptine, also known as gas station heroine.

Allen also admitted to consuming methamphetamines before attempting to break into the residence. A computer check revealed that the arrestee had an outstanding Failure to Appear Warrant. Allen was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for Simple Burglary and Failure to Appear. His current bond is set at $25,500.