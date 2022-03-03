NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars in New Orleans after police say he pulled a gun on someone during an argument.

On Thursday, March 3, NOPD announced the arrest of 49-year-old Everett Benn in connection to an assault with a firearm case.

The incident reportedly occurred the day before, when police responded to the 3100 block of Dickens Drive.

Investigators say Benn was involved in an altercation with a male victim when he pulled a firearm from his waistband, resulting in the victim fearing for his life.

Police report Benn then drove away in a car that was quickly identified by a responding officer. The officer conducted a traffic stop and Benn was arrested without incident.

Anyone with any additional information on the incident is urged to contact NOPD detectives at (504) 821-2222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by submitting information online or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.