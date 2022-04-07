NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was quickly arrested in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward after police say he shot two women, landing them in the hospital.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, NOPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue.

While responding to the scene, police learned the victims, two women ages 23 and 39, had arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, the women were involved in a verbal fight with a male suspect when he pulled out a gun, shot them, and ran away.

Detectives later identified the suspected shooter as 63-year-old Willard Walker Jr.

The NOPD reports Walker was arrested at a home in the 5400 block of Marais Street — just blocks away from where the shooting occurred. A firearm that was reported stolen out of Baton Rouge was also recovered during the arrest.

Walker was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center where he faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by completing an online ticket, calling 504-822-1111, or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.